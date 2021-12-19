Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Cap Achieves $16.88 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $16.88 million and approximately $45,681.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,897.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.39 or 0.08389349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.98 or 0.00328335 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $435.89 or 0.00929447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00074800 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00393639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00263554 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,550,203 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

