Quark Price Hits $0.0110 on Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, Quark has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $70,228.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 74.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 2,632.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00001481 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1,213,265,171.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 277,030,734 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.