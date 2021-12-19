Qubitica (QBIT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.00

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubitica coin can now be purchased for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Qubitica

Qubitica (QBIT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

