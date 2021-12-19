Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 1,557 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.50 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

