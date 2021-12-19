Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,237 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.06. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $70.27 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

