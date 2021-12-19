Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 2,524 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $109.78 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $89.06 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

