Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,302 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 10,559.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after buying an additional 3,480,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $113.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.09. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $119.26. The company has a market cap of $218.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.