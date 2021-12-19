Quiztok Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Quiztok has a market cap of $39.69 million and $4.32 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

QTCON is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,952,198,966 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

