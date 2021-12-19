Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of RXT opened at $13.52 on Friday. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 4.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 8.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

