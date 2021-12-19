Radix Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:XRD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Radix coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radix has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Radix has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and approximately $913,910.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Radix Profile

Radix Profile

Radix (CRYPTO:XRD) is a coin. Radix’s total supply is 12,106,864,914 coins and its circulating supply is 12,119,427,340 coins. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

