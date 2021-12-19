Radix (XRD) Price Hits $0.25

Radix (CURRENCY:XRD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Radix coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a market cap of $2.99 billion and approximately $405,348.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00040190 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix (XRD) is a coin. Radix’s total supply is 12,106,864,914 coins and its circulating supply is 12,119,956,941 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

