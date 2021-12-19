Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Market Cap Tops $78.11 Million

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for $3.02 or 0.00006392 BTC on major exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $78.11 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,899.26 or 0.08258722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00076945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,195.10 or 0.99960314 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00049122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 25,880,340 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

