Raiden Network Token Reaches Market Cap of $34.96 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $34.96 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012636 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.46 or 0.00200555 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000129 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

RDN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.