Rally Trading Down 8% This Week (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, Rally has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $828.04 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000773 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00052970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,897.58 or 0.08284962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00076864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,030.01 or 0.99970092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00048807 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002648 BTC.

About Rally

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,276,158,100 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

