Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the November 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNGR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,913 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

NYSE:RNGR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. 5,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,925. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $184.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.