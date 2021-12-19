Rarible (RARI) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for $13.68 or 0.00028892 BTC on major exchanges. Rarible has a total market cap of $74.44 million and $4.20 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00041824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,440,081 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

