Ravencoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.47 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0810 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $837.24 million and approximately $26.47 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00053087 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001102 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,338,340,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

