Raze Network (RAZE) Market Cap Hits $5.91 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for $0.0893 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Raze Network has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Raze Network has a total market cap of $5.91 million and $1.48 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00052964 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.32 or 0.08311299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00076978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,762.04 or 1.00134418 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00048208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,253,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

