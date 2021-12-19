RED Reaches Market Capitalization of $912,065.40 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. RED has a total market cap of $912,065.40 and $86,963.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RED has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.15 or 0.00330775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

