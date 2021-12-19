Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 875,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

RRR opened at $48.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.74. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 2.42.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 39.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 16.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 185.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 22,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 51.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

