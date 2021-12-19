Redd (RDD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,466.56 or 0.99748903 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00047303 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00033133 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $425.12 or 0.00912591 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.