RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $176.24 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.17 or 0.00339979 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.61 or 0.00137995 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00087849 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000679 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.