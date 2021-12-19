RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Short Interest Update

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $2.65 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $138.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.75% and a negative return on equity of 361.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RedHill Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 2.8% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 10.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

