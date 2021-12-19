Refereum (RFR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.34 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Refereum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Refereum has a market capitalization of $66.41 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Refereum has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

