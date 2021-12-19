Refinable (FINE) Trading 9% Higher Over Last Week

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $10.63 million and $576,880.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00052869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,893.28 or 0.08270741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00076929 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,103.39 or 1.00064764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00048870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

