Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 239,681 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA opened at $101.00 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.05.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGA. TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.30.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

