Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Short Interest Update

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 7,500,000 shares. Currently, 17.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

NASDAQ REKR opened at $6.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64. Rekor Systems has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 164.28% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rekor Systems will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rekor Systems news, Director Glenn S. Goord acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $70,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert Alan Berman acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $534,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 88,000 shares of company stock worth $624,130. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REKR shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

