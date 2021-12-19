Relx (NYSE:RELX) vs. Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Critical Survey

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) and Relx (NYSE:RELX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Marchex has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relx has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

58.0% of Marchex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Relx shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Marchex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marchex and Relx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marchex $51.22 million 2.12 -$38.45 million ($0.18) -14.50 Relx $9.13 billion 6.54 $1.57 billion N/A N/A

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than Marchex.

Profitability

This table compares Marchex and Relx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marchex -14.53% -19.29% -13.62% Relx N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Marchex and Relx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marchex 0 0 2 0 3.00 Relx 0 3 7 0 2.70

Marchex presently has a consensus price target of $4.38, suggesting a potential upside of 67.62%. Given Marchex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Marchex is more favorable than Relx.

Summary

Relx beats Marchex on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc. operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries. It delivers data insights and incorporates artificial intelligence (AI)-powered functionality that drives insights and solutions to help companies find, engage, and support its customers across voice and text-based communication channels. The company was founded by Russell C. Horowitz, Ethan A. Caldwell, Peter Christothoulou, and John Keister on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. The Risk & Business Analytics segment provides customers with solutions and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with advanced technology and analytics to assist them in evaluating and predicting risk and enhancing operational efficiency. The Legal segment is a global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes and advance the rule of law around the world. The Exhibitions segment is an event business, enhancing the effect of face-to-face through data and digital tools. The company was founded by Albert Edward Reed in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

