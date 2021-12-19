Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) Short Interest Down 21.5% in November

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,110,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 12,880,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on MARK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Remark from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ MARK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. 2,251,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,791,801. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. Remark has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $109.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 3.47.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Remark had a net margin of 415.00% and a negative return on equity of 238.62%. The business had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Remark by 1,137.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 142,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 130,672 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Remark by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,741,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 66,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Remark by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Remark during the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Remark by 600.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 279,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

