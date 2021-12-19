Rentberry (BERRY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One Rentberry coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Rentberry has a total market cap of $195,306.93 and $7.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

