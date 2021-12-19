REPO Price Tops $0.43 on Exchanges (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. REPO has a market capitalization of $9.68 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000902 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, REPO has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052742 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,959.44 or 0.08329369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00076196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,927.92 or 1.00824730 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00048733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002653 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.