REPO (REPO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.30 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, REPO has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. One REPO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000894 BTC on exchanges. REPO has a total market cap of $9.45 million and $1.30 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00052689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.18 or 0.08321968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00075930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,881.71 or 1.00135945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00047211 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002644 BTC.

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

