Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Angus C. Russell acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,636. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,043,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,490,000 after purchasing an additional 609,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,612,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,082,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,281,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,425,000 after purchasing an additional 193,929 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,085,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,103,000 after purchasing an additional 142,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,742,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,560,000 after purchasing an additional 588,263 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

RVNC stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

