Reviewing Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) and Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) and Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Group and Credit Suisse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Group N/A N/A N/A Credit Suisse Group 0.26% 0.17% 0.01%

1.6% of Lion Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Credit Suisse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Lion Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lion Group and Credit Suisse Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Group $10.23 million 6.43 -$3.35 million N/A N/A Credit Suisse Group $32.38 billion 0.77 $2.85 billion N/A N/A

Credit Suisse Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Group.

Risk & Volatility

Lion Group has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credit Suisse Group has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lion Group and Credit Suisse Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Credit Suisse Group 2 11 4 0 2.12

Credit Suisse Group has a consensus price target of $9.01, suggesting a potential downside of 3.91%. Given Credit Suisse Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Credit Suisse Group is more favorable than Lion Group.

Summary

Credit Suisse Group beats Lion Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients. It also provides total return swap (TRS) services, which include A-shares and Hong Kong stock basket-linked TRS. Lion Group Holding Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Grandshores Technology Group Limited. The company is headquartered in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The International Wealth Management segment gives advisory services, and tailored investment and financing solutions to wealthy private clients and external asset managers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific segment comprises of wealth management, financing, and underwriting activities. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment covers investment banking services to corporations, financial institutions, and financial sponsors. The company was founded by Alfred Escher on July 5, 1856 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

