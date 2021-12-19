Reviewing Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) & Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Outlook Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$167.73 million ($2.12) -5.93 Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 31.20 -$35.24 million N/A N/A

Outlook Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Rubius Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Rubius Therapeutics has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rubius Therapeutics and Outlook Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Rubius Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 109.33%. Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 313.79%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than Rubius Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 55.7% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Outlook Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics N/A -78.24% -49.71% Outlook Therapeutics N/A -771.73% -180.26%

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

