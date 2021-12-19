Reviewing Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) & WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Territorial Bancorp pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and WCF Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Territorial Bancorp $76.56 million 2.99 $18.60 million $2.05 11.99 WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 3.96 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Territorial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Territorial Bancorp and WCF Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Territorial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Territorial Bancorp 27.25% 7.48% 0.88% WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.1% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Territorial Bancorp beats WCF Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities. The firm operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage; Construction, Commercial and Other Mortgage Loans; Home Equity Loans and Lines of Credit; and Consumer and Other. The company was founded on November 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc. engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

