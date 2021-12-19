Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Short Interest Update

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 368,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on REYN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $32.19.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 40.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 83.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 14.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

