Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,216,800 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 996,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,168.0 days.

Shares of RTMVF stock remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

About Rightmove

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

