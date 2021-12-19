Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,216,800 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 996,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,168.0 days.
Shares of RTMVF stock remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $9.90.
About Rightmove
See Also: Current Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.