RING X PLATFORM 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14.80 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $17.83 million and $14.80 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00040413 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006892 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RINGX is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 310,742,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

