Rise Price Reaches $0.0070 on Major Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Rise has traded up 544.7% against the US dollar. Rise has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $850.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

EverRise (RISE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00035490 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012651 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002505 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 190,403,443 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official website is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.