RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Update

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,600 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the November 15th total of 239,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on RIV Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

RIV Capital stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. RIV Capital has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33.

RIV Capital, Inc is an investment and operating platform structured to pursue opportunities in the global cannabis sector. It identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. The company has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector.

