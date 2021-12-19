RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Short Interest Update

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,170,000 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the November 15th total of 20,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLX. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in RLX Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. 7,709,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,396,407. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.86. RLX Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RLX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

