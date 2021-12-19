Rocket Vault-RocketX Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (RVF)

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 39.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market capitalization of $10.42 million and $761,116.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Profile

RVF is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault-RocketX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault-RocketX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

