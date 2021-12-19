Rope ($ROPE) Hits One Day Volume of $1,045.00

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Rope has a market capitalization of $148,596.01 and approximately $1,045.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rope coin can now be bought for $5.31 or 0.00011353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rope has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00052657 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,902.46 or 0.08348152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00076560 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,735.02 or 0.99975762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00048395 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official website is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

