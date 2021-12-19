Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.
Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $101.48. 2,674,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,621. The company has a market capitalization of $144.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $79.82 and a 52 week high of $108.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.
