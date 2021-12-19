Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $101.48. 2,674,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,621. The company has a market capitalization of $144.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $79.82 and a 52 week high of $108.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.939 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

