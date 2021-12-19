Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $12,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.64. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.77 and its 200-day moving average is $82.47.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The firm had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

