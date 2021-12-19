Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Down 6.3% This Week

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $183,247.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00053102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.87 or 0.08343111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00076570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,084.14 or 0.99934130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00048687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,549,262 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

