RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Hits $47,095.10

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $47,095.10 or 0.99833161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $119.79 million and approximately $92,178.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001080 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,544 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.