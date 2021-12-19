Ruler Protocol Price Reaches $0.41 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded down 34.9% against the dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00053069 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,884.20 or 0.08316491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00076904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,667.71 or 0.99920523 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00048491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

