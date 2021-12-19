Rune Price Down 17.9% Over Last Week (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Rune coin can now be bought for $214.34 or 0.00454517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $13,891.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rune has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00053053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.49 or 0.08294429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00076906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,108.71 or 0.99895360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00048749 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002660 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 9,156 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.